Azerbaijan's budget surplus almost three times exceeds forecast

By Trend





Azerbaijan’s consolidated budget was implemented with a surplus of 7.3 billion manat ($4.2 billion), which is almost three times more compared to the forecasted volume, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov said at a meeting of the ministry on the results of 2019 and the tasks set for the ministry in 2020, Trend reports.

Revenues of the consolidated budget amounted to 33.8 billion manat ($19.8 billion), or 9.4 percent compared to 2018, and expenses amounted to 26.5 billion manat ($15.5 billion).

In turn, the state budget revenues amounted to 24.2 billion manat ($14.23 billion), or 4.5 percent more than the approved forecast, and expenses amounted to 24.4 billion manat ($14.35 billion), or 3 percent less than the forecasted volume.

Accordingly, the state budget deficit amounted to 207 million manat ($121.7 million) compared to the forecast of 2 billion manat ($1.1 billion), thereby showing a tenfold reduction in relation to the forecasted volume, achieved primarily due to the fulfillment of forecasts by the tax and customs authorities on budget revenues, as well as rational cost savings.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Feb. 6)