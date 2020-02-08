TODAY.AZ / Business

Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

07 February 2020 [10:46] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Gold and silver prices increased, while platinum and palladium prices increased in Azerbaijan on Feb. 7, compared to the prices on Feb. 6, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 20.5 manat and amounted to 2,661 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.2248 manat and amounted to 30.2494 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 39.9 manat and amounted to 1,633 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 197.8 manat and amounted to 3,961 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

Feb. 7, 2020

Feb. 6, 2020

Gold

XAU

2,661.2055

2,640.6950

Silver

XAG

30.2494

30.0246

Platinum

XPT

1,633.9975

1,673.9645

Palladium

XPD

3,961.6545

4,159.4835


The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Feb. 7)

