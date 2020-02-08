Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Gold and silver prices increased, while platinum and palladium prices increased in Azerbaijan on Feb. 7, compared to the prices on Feb. 6, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 20.5 manat and amounted to 2,661 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.2248 manat and amounted to 30.2494 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 39.9 manat and amounted to 1,633 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 197.8 manat and amounted to 3,961 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Feb. 7, 2020 Feb. 6, 2020 Gold XAU 2,661.2055 2,640.6950 Silver XAG 30.2494 30.0246 Platinum XPT 1,633.9975 1,673.9645 Palladium XPD 3,961.6545 4,159.4835