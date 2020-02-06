TODAY.AZ / Business

Gold prices down in Azerbaijan

06 February 2020 [11:38] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Gold and palladium prices decreased, while silver prices increased in Azerbaijan on Feb. 6, compared to the prices on Feb. 5, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 7 manat and amounted to 2,640 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.037 manat and amounted to 30.0246 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 33.3 manat and amounted to 1,673 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 19.5 manat and amounted to 4,159 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

Feb. 6, 2020

Feb. 5, 2020

Gold

XAU

2,640.6950

2,647.7075

Silver

XAG

30.0246

29.9876

Platinum

XPT

1,673.9645

1,640.6275

Palladium

XPD

4,159.4835

4,179.0675


The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Feb. 6)





