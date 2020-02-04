Buta Airways to resume flights to Odessa

By Azernews





By Rasana Gasimova

Azerbaijani low-cost airline Buta Airways will resume flights in Baku-Odessa direction in May, the Odessa International Airport informed on its website.

It was noted that Buta Airways will begin flights on the Baku-Odessa route from May 14, 2020. Flights will be operated weekly on Thursdays and Sundays. Tickets for flights are already on sale on the airline’s website and at sales offices.

Departure from Baku will be at 07:15 local time, while arrival at the Odessa airport at 09:40 local time. The minimum price of the one-way ticket is $52.

Note that Baku-Odessa flights were launched by Buta Airways on May, 2019. The company suspended flights on the Baku-Odessa route as part of the winter schedule from October 27, 2019 to March 28, 2020.

Baku increasingly spreads its flight map over the world. Last year, Buta Airways also launched flights from Baku to the Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv and Lviv. Flights to Kharkiv have been operated since May 2019 and to Lviv – since December 2019.

Currently, 37 passenger airlines operate flights to more than 60 different destinations from the country.

ATA Airlines, Montenegro Airlines, Etihad Airways, Air Arabia, Nordwind Airlines, Ikar Airlines, IrAero, Al-Naser Airlines, Pobeda Airlines, SalamAir, Komiavaiatrans, Jazeera Airways, Kuwait Wataniya Airways, Mahan Air, Taban Air, Israir, Arkia Israel Airlines, Flynas, Gulf Air, Smartavia and Pegasus Airlines actively operate in the local market.

Last year, Heydar Aliyev International Airport also set the record and served 4.73 million passengers last year. This is 7 percent higher than the same figure in 2018. The total passenger traffic in 2019 hit 5.56 million people.

In 2019, base airlines of the Airport - AZAL and Buta Airways carried 2 million and 602,000 passengers, respectively.