Gold prices down in Azerbaijan

By Trend

Gold prices increased, while silver and platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Feb. 3, compared to the prices on Jan. 31, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 15.5 manat and amounted to 2,687 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0096 manat and amounted to 30.3232 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 36.7 manat and amounted to 1,629 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 58.8 manat and amounted to 3,890 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Feb. 3, 2020 Jan. 31, 2020 Gold XAU 2,687.7085 2,672.1620 Silver XAG 30.3232 30.3328 Platinum XPT 1,629.2035 1,666.0000 Palladium XPD 3,890.6030 3,949.4485