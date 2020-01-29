TODAY.AZ / Business

Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan

29 January 2020 [10:46] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Gold and silver prices decreased, while platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Jan. 29, compared to the prices on Jan. 28, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 24.1 manat and amounted to 2,661 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 1.0047 manat and amounted to 29.6931 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 2.4 manat and amounted to 1,685 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 10.3 manat and amounted to 3,926 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

Jan. 29, 2020

Jan. 28, 2020

Gold

XAU

2,661.1290

2,685.2605

Silver

XAG

29.6931

30.6978

Platinum

XPT

1,685.6350

1,683.2040

Palladium

XPD

3,926.0650

3,915.7545

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Jan. 29)

