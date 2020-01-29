Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan

|
By Trend
Gold and silver prices decreased, while platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Jan. 29, compared to the prices on Jan. 28, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold decreased by 24.1 manat and amounted to 2,661 manat per ounce.
The price of silver decreased by 1.0047 manat and amounted to 29.6931 manat per ounce.
The price of platinum increased by 2.4 manat and amounted to 1,685 manat per ounce.
The price of palladium increased by 10.3 manat and amounted to 3,926 manat per ounce.
Precious metals
Jan. 29, 2020
Jan. 28, 2020
Gold
XAU
2,661.1290
2,685.2605
Silver
XAG
29.6931
30.6978
Platinum
XPT
1,685.6350
1,683.2040
Palladium
XPD
3,926.0650
3,915.7545
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Jan. 29)