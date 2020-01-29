Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Gold and silver prices decreased, while platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Jan. 29, compared to the prices on Jan. 28, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 24.1 manat and amounted to 2,661 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 1.0047 manat and amounted to 29.6931 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 2.4 manat and amounted to 1,685 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 10.3 manat and amounted to 3,926 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Jan. 29, 2020 Jan. 28, 2020 Gold XAU 2,661.1290 2,685.2605 Silver XAG 29.6931 30.6978 Platinum XPT 1,685.6350 1,683.2040 Palladium XPD 3,926.0650 3,915.7545