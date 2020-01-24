Bank deposits of Azerbaijan's population increase

By Trend





Volume of deposits of Azerbaijan's population in national currency increased by 7.5 percent from January through November 2019 compared to the same period of 2018, amounting to 8.8 million manat ($5.1 million), Trend reports.

Some 54.1 percent of deposits were made in foreign currency and 45.9 percent in national currency. Herein, the deposits in the national currency increased by 32 percent, while in foreign currency dropped by 7.1 percent.

The average exchange rate of USD / AZN was 1.70, EUR / AZN - 1.89, RUB / AZN – 2.70.

In the beginning of 2020, the average rates have become as follows: 1.70, 1.90, and 2.63 respectively.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Jan. 24)