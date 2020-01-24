Baku Stock Exchange to hold auction on placement of bonds

By Trend

Azerbaijan's Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) will hold an auction on placement of interest-bearing medium-term manat bonds of country's Ministry of Finance worth 10 million manat ($5.8 million) on January 28, Trend reports referring to BSE.

Bonds with face value of 100 manat ($58.8) and a circulation period of 1820 days, with a yield of 8.5 percent, will be offered at the auction.

The period of interest payment on bonds are: July 28, 2020, January 26, 2021, July 27, 2021, January 25, 2022, July 26, 2022, January 24, 2023, July 25, 2023, January 23, 2024, July 23, 2024, and January 21, 2025.

PASHA Capital Investment Company is underwriter on issuing of government bonds of the Ministry of Finance.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Jan. 24)