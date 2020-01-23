Azerbaijan, Netherlands sign memorandum of cooperation in statistics

By Trend





The signing ceremony of the "Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in statistics between the Azerbaijani State Statistical Committee and the Dutch Central Bureau of Statistics" was held in Baku on January 22, Trend reports.

The document was signed during the conference held in Baku dedicated to the results of the technical assistance project entitled "EU support to the State Statistical Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan to reach European standards", which was implemented within the cooperation with the EU.

The memorandum was signed by Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Statistical Committee Tahir Budagov and Director General of the Dutch Central Bureau of Statistics Tjark Tjin-A-Tsoi.

Budagov said that the Dutch Central Bureau of Statistics today is one of the most advanced structures in the field of statistics.

"Our specialists are expected to visit the Netherlands within the memorandum to study statistical methodologies, apply classification, as well as to conduct the work to improve various spheres of statistics during the visit of Dutch specialists to Azerbaijan to learn from their experience," Budagov said.

The technical assistance project entitled "EU support to the State Statistical Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan to reach European standards" is the third one after two twinning projects implemented by the Azerbaijani State Statistical Committee together with the EU.

The visits of the delegations of specialists from partner-countries were organized within this project, which made a great contribution to the improvement of the Azerbaijani statistical system.

The employees of the Azerbaijani State Statistical Committee were sent to the Netherlands, Lithuania, Bulgaria, Portugal and Romania to learn from international experience in the application of statistical classification, producer price index management systems and qualitative statistics.