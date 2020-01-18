German companies attraction among priorities for Kazakhstan

By Trend

Attraction of German companies is a priority for strengthening investment relations between Kazakhstan and Germany, Trend reports with reference to the press office of Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister.

The topic was discussed during the meeting between Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar and Germany’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan Tilo Klinner.

At the meeting, main aspects of bilateral cooperation, activities of the working group for strengthening investment cooperation, as well as further prospects for strengthening diplomatic relations were discussed.

According to Sklyar, currently, Germany is one of the most important partners of Kazakhstan, and relations between the two countries have been developing in the spirit of friendship and mutual understanding for many years.

The deputy prime minister also noted that in order to strengthen investment relations between the countries, attraction German companies in development of new industries that will be created based on digital technologies is a priority.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to maintain positive relations development and make every effort to further strengthen them in economic, political and social spheres.