Ganja auto plant inks agreement with Finnish company

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Azerbaijan’s Ganja Automobile Plant will start the assembly of Finnish combine harvesters of the Sampo-Roselew brand in the first quarter of 2020 in line with the cooperation agreement signed with Sampo.

The plant will launch a line for the assembly of combines in early March 2020, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Ganja Automobile Plant Khanlar Fatiev said.

"Sampo-Roselew combines have proven themselves in the Azerbaijani market and are popular among local farmers. Along with assembly of combines, the plant will also provide after-sales services, and also plans to organize export of combines to the nearest markets," Fatiev said.

He also noted that the software marketing department, as well as foreign representative offices were given the necessary instructions for exporting these products.

Founded in 1986, Ganja automobile plant - with the production capacity of 30,000 automobiles of model "Gazel" – stopped operating in the early years of independence. Ganja Automobile Plant was reopened in December 2004 and since 2006, it has been involved in the assembly of all types of Belarusian trucks and tractors.