Cotton yield growth expected with introduction of modern technologies in Azerbaijan

By Trend





As part of cooperation with a number of countries in the field of cotton growing under the leadership of the Agriculture Ministry and the organization of exemplary farms using cotton processing technologies of individual countries, fiberless cotton seeds were planted in Azerbaijan, a source in the Agriculture Ministry told Trend.

The seeds were planted on 10 hectares in Ujar district using the Chinese technology, on 5 hectares in the Beylagan district using the Turkish technology, on 7.5 hectares in the Terter and Salyan districts using Greek technology, according to the ministry.

Seeds without fiber are mainly imported from Turkey, while fibrous seeds are local, the ministry noted.

In 2019, fibrous seeds were used on 5 percent of the sown area of ??cotton, and fiberless seeds were used on 95 percent of the sown area. Local varieties accounted for 3.4 percent, or about 3,400 hectares of the total area, and imported varieties accounted for more than 96 percent. Basically, these are six varieties of cotton imported from Turkey, and they account for 93 percent of the sown area.

A seed processing plant has been commissioned in Ujar district, and this plant is equipped with technologies for producing fiberless cotton seeds.

Based on discussions with cotton producers in 2020, the sown area of ??cotton in Azerbaijan will be 110,000 hectares. This will require about 2,200 tons of fiberless and 500 tons of fibrous cotton seeds.

In order to optimize the sown area, it is planned to sow cotton in areas with a high yield potential.

Touching upon the activities of the ministry in cotton growing in the near future, the press service noted that the ministry plans to implement a number of measures to develop cotton production in Azerbaijan.

In particular, phased introduction of the cotton sowing system, improving irrigation systems in the sowing areas, increasing farmers’ awareness of sowing standards, using highly productive imported seed varieties before the production of local seed varieties are planned.

There are also plans to cultivate productive cotton seeds in accordance with local conditions and ensure that by 2021, Azerbaijan's demand in cotton is fully satisfied through local production based on demand for cotton, as well as create new processing enterprises in the country.

According to experts, the development of cotton production will increase the quality of raw cotton, and this will result in the growth of its added value by about 3-4 times.

As a result of the implementation of the above mentioned measures, a significant increase in cotton productivity is expected.