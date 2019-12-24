Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Gold, silver prices increased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 24, compared to the prices on Dec. 20, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by over 16.8 manat and amounted to slightly over 2,531 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.8352 manat and amounted to over 29.8 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by over 2.8 manat and amounted to 1,587 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 124.1 manat and amounted to 3,181 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Dec. 24, 2019 Dec. 20, 2019 Gold XAU 2,531.2660 2,514.4190 Silver XAG 29.8339 28.9987 Platinum XPT 1,587.7150 1,590.5370 Palladium XPD 3,181.6265 3,305.7350