Solar energy sources to be introduced in Azerbaijani national parks

By Trend

The representatives of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources inspected solar mini-power plants installed in the Shirvan National Park, Trend reports on Dec. 21 referring to the ministry.

“The solar panels were installed with the support of the Japanese ITOCHU Corporation,” the ministry said.

“The solar panels were installed and put into operation in the Gizilagaj National Park,” said Hikmat Alizade, director of the Department for the Biological Diversity Protection and Specially Protected Natural Areas of the Ministry.

“Other specially protected natural areas are planned to be provided with alternative energy sources in the future,” the director of the department said.

“Four administrative buildings and one checkpoint at the entrance to the national park are supplied with electricity through solar panels,” Alizade added.