IFC: Azerbaijan pays great attention to private sector dev't

By Trend





It is a priority for Azerbaijan to create the necessary conditions for the growth of the non-oil and especially the private sector, Head of the Azerbaijan Office of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) Aliya Azimova said at the 2nd Republican Forum of Foreign Trade Participants.

According to Azimova, the development of the country's economy requires a dynamic private sector consisting of entrepreneurs interacting with each other, attracting new investments and increasing the efficiency of business processes.

Recently, Azerbaijan has been conducting numerous activities to improve the business environment and search for new sources of private sector growth, Aliya Azimova said, adding that the development of equal relations between participants in the entire sector, whether micro, small or medium-sized businesses, is also continuing.

Baku is hosting the 2nd Republican Forum of Foreign Trade Participants on Dec. 20. The forum is attended by Chairman of the State Customs Committee Safar Mehdiyev, Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan Inam Karimov, Chairman of the Food Security Agency of Azerbaijan Goshgar Tahmazli as well as other officials and about 900 entrepreneurs.