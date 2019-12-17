Astrakhan governor suggests increasing flights to Baku

By Azernews





By Rasana Gasimova

Governor of Russia’s Astrakhan region Igor Babushkin has suggested to increase the number of Baku- Astrakhan flights.

During his visit to Azerbaijan on December 13, Babushkin suggested that the number of flights be increased to three times per week.

Direct flights from Baku to Astrakhan were first launched in May 2019 by Azerbaijani low-cost airline Buta Airways. Flights are operated by Embraer E-190 aircraft twice a week - on Mondays and Thursdays.

In 2014-2015 there was a direct flight between Astrakhan and Baku, but it was closed for technical reasons. Thus, the route reopened after a four-year break.

Astrakhan is the fifth low-cost airline destination in Russia, with the other four being Baku-Moscow, Baku-St. Petersburg, Baku-Kazan and Baku- Mineralnye Vody.

Other issues on the agenda during Babushkin’s visit were development of trade and economic relations and transport links, expansion of contacts in the field of tourism, education and culture.

During the visit, a program of measures to develop interregional cooperation between the government of the Astrakhan region and Azerbaijan for 2020 was signed. The program provides for a set of measures aimed at expanding bilateral cooperation. Babushkin was also received by President Ilham Aliyev to discuss cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia’s region.

As part of his visit, Babushkin also examined the progress of construction work at the Astrakhan business center that will open in Baku in May-June 2020 and is aimed at establishing direct contacts between representatives of the Azerbaijani and Russian business communities.



