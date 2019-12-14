Issues on renewable energy sources discussed at Azerbaijani Energy Ministry

By Trend





The first meeting of the commission created upon the Azerbaijani president’s order on “Measures of implementing pilot projects in the field of using renewable energy sources” dated December 5, 2019, was held at the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

Chairman of the commission, Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov stressed that the goal of the ministry is to fulfill the president’s instructions, the tasks arising from the order as soon as possible.

The minister informed about the work carried out by the ministry in the field of the use of renewable energy sources over the year.

The important steps were taken to attract the private sector for the development of this sphere and the international experience was learned. The documents on cooperation were signed with nine international companies.

The current situation in the field of renewable energy sources in the country was also evaluated. Taking into account the interests of investors, a draft bill, which currently is under consideration, was prepared.

Proposals of international companies were evaluated, and other issues on the agenda and upcoming work were discussed during the meeting.

Five working groups related to the commission activities have been created.

At the same time, taking into account the international experience with investors, a proposal was made to create a working group on legal and institutional issues dealing with the preparation of contracts in accordance with local legislation. The working group was recommended to timely make relevant proposals to fulfill the items envisaged in the order on time.