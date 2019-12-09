Number of Friend of SMEs centers number reaches 20

By Azernews





By Rasana Gasimova

Azerbaijan has opened two more “Friend of SMEs” centers that are aimed at enhancing the role and competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the country's economy.

Thus, the total number of such centers functioning in the country has reached 20.

This time, the agency opened its centers in Lankaran and Jalilabad regions. “Volunteers of SMEs” will also operate within the Friend of SMEs offices.

During an event held in Lankaran dedicated to SMEs, Chairman of the Board of SME Development Agency Orkhan Mammadov has spoken about the agency’s activities, the measures taken to support SMEs over the past two years and the services provided by “Friend of SMEs” centers in the regions.

The event participants got acquainted with the Friend of SMEs office in the Heydar Aliyev Center.

“Friend of SMEs” centers are established by the SMEs (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises) Development Agency as a mechanism that helps to identify and implement initiatives of SMEs, realize their potential, provide them with support at all stages of their development and protect the rights of entrepreneurs.

Along with the centers newly opened in Lankaran and Jalilabad, “Friend of SMEs” also operate in several districts of Baku, in Sumgait, Masalli, Guba, Khachmaz, Siyazan, Gabala, Sheki, Shamakhi, Yevlakh, Imishli, Ganja, Shamkir and Fulzuli.

The activities of the Friends of SMEs are focused on the regions' development potential through the creation of new SMEs and the development of the existing ones. Another key aspect of Friends of SMEs' activity is the provision of SMEs with multiple supports for their sustainable development needs. The surveys and monitoring are also the important directions of the activities of Friends of SMEs.