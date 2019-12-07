TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

07 December 2019 [16:32] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Nov. 25

1.7

Dec. 2

1.7

Nov. 26

1.7

Dec. 3

1.7

Nov. 27

1.7

Dec. 4

1.7

Nov. 28

1.7

Dec. 5

1.7

Nov. 29

1.7

Dec. 6

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA decreased by 0.152 manat or 0.8 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was nearly 1.8782 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

Nov. 25

1.8737

Dec. 2

1.8731

Nov. 26

1.8723

Dec. 3

1.8726

Nov. 27

1.8720

Dec. 4

1.8728

Nov. 28

1.8711

Dec. 5

1.8841

Nov. 29

1.8718

Dec. 6

1.8883

Average weekly

1.8722

Average weekly

1.8782

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA decreased by 0.0003 manat or 1.1 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0265 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

Nov. 25

0.0266

Dec. 2

0.0264

Nov. 26

0.0266

Dec. 3

0.0265

Nov. 27

0.0266

Dec. 4

0.0265

Nov. 28

0.0266

Dec. 5

0.0266

Nov. 29

0.0265

Dec. 6

0.0267

Average weekly

0.0266

Average weekly

0.0265

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA increased by 0.001 manat or less than 0.1 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2957 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

Nov. 25

0.2975

Dec. 2

0.2956

Nov. 26

0.2960

Dec. 3

0.2960

Nov. 27

0.2947

Dec. 4

0.2958

Nov. 28

0.2944

Dec. 5

0.2955

Nov. 29

0.2951

Dec. 6

0.2955

Average weekly

0.2955

Average weekly

0.2957

