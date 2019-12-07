Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

|
By Trend
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
Nov. 25
1.7
Dec. 2
1.7
Nov. 26
1.7
Dec. 3
1.7
Nov. 27
1.7
Dec. 4
1.7
Nov. 28
1.7
Dec. 5
1.7
Nov. 29
1.7
Dec. 6
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA decreased by 0.152 manat or 0.8 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was nearly 1.8782 manat.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
Nov. 25
1.8737
Dec. 2
1.8731
Nov. 26
1.8723
Dec. 3
1.8726
Nov. 27
1.8720
Dec. 4
1.8728
Nov. 28
1.8711
Dec. 5
1.8841
Nov. 29
1.8718
Dec. 6
1.8883
Average weekly
1.8722
Average weekly
1.8782
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA decreased by 0.0003 manat or 1.1 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0265 manat.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
Nov. 25
0.0266
Dec. 2
0.0264
Nov. 26
0.0266
Dec. 3
0.0265
Nov. 27
0.0266
Dec. 4
0.0265
Nov. 28
0.0266
Dec. 5
0.0266
Nov. 29
0.0265
Dec. 6
0.0267
Average weekly
0.0266
Average weekly
0.0265
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA increased by 0.001 manat or less than 0.1 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2957 manat.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
Nov. 25
0.2975
Dec. 2
0.2956
Nov. 26
0.2960
Dec. 3
0.2960
Nov. 27
0.2947
Dec. 4
0.2958
Nov. 28
0.2944
Dec. 5
0.2955
Nov. 29
0.2951
Dec. 6
0.2955
Average weekly
0.2955
Average weekly
0.2957