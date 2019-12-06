Azerbaijani Iogistics company eyes increasing cargo transportation via Russian hub

By Trend





KDY Logistics, an Azerbaijani logistics company, plans to increase the volume of cargo transportation through Russia's Astrakhan logistics hub to one million tons per year, the director of company Galib Mammadov said during a working meeting with the governor of Russia's Astrakhan region Igor Babushkin, Trend reports with reference to the website of the Astrakhan region government.

During the meeting, prospects for the development of the transport infrastructure of the region, in particular the railway hub created at Kutum station, were discussed.

Galib Mammadov noted that the company is making every effort to bring the hub to full capacity.

Currently, through the hub, the delivery of goods from Iran and Turkey to the Astrakhan region and vice versa has been established and active negotiations are ongoing with Uzbekistan. The company plans to increase the throughput of the hub to one million tons per year.

KDY Logistics was founded in 2017 with the aim of providing high-quality service for the transportation of goods by rail. The logistics company provides reliable service in cargo transportation and storage.