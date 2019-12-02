Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan region, Iran mull co-op in tourism

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Iran’s Consul General in Nakhchivan Ahmad Hosseini and head of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic's Tourism Committee Akbar Novruzov have discussed cooperation in the tourism sector, the Consulate General of Iran in Nakhchivan has reported.

During the meeting held in Baku on November 29, the sides agreed to explore cooperation in tourism for implementation of tourism projects in the future.

The sides stressed that tourism and mutual visits of the citizens serve as a good basis for cooperation and stressed the need to provide more facilities.

Hosseini spoke about Iran’s historical and cultural cities, as well as various branches of tourism exiting in Iran such as nature and ecotourism, health tourism, religious and pilgrimage tourism, tourism in the desert and nature and travel on the seaside in the north and south of Iran.

Recently, Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan region lifted visa requirements for Iranian nationals wishing to visit the autonomous republic.

Entry visa for Nakhchivan will be cancelled as of December 1, 2019, for a stay of up to 15 days.

Earlier, Culture Minister of Azerbaijan’s Autonomous Region Nakhchivan Natavan Gadimova and Iranian Consul General in Nakhchivan Seyed Ahmad Hosseini have discussed expansion of bilateral cultural ties during a meeting in Nakhchivan on November 24.

The Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is a landlocked exclave of Azerbaijan. The region covers 5,500 square km with a population over 450,000 bordering Armenia to the east and north, Iran to the south and west, and Turkey to the northwest.