Azerbaijan to attend 5th Summit of Gas Exporting Countries Forum

By Trend





Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov paid a visit to Equatorial Guinea to attend at the events of Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), Trend reports citing Azerbaijan’s energy ministry.

On November 28-29, 2019, Ministerial Meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), and the 5th Summit of Heads of States and Governments will take place in Malabo, the capital of Equatorial Guinea.

It is expected to discuss the current status and prospects of the global gas market, as well as the development of cooperation between the gas exporting countries and the signing of the Declaration at the Summit.

The Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) is an international governmental organization which provides the framework for exchanging experience and information among Member Countries.

GECF also seeks to build a mechanism for a more meaningful dialogue between gas producers and gas consumers for the sake of stability and security of supply and demand in global natural gas markets.

The Member countries of the Forum are: Algeria, Bolivia, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Iran, Libya, Nigeria, Qatar, Russia, Trinidad and Tobago, United Arab Emirates and Venezuela. Azerbaijan, Iraq, Norway, Kazakhstan, Oman, Peru and Angola have the status of Observer Members.

With the current number of Members the GECF has a strong position on the world gas market and among international energy organizations. Its potential rests on the enormous natural gas reserves of the Member Countries all together accumulating over 70% of the world proven natural gas reserves.