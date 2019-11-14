Gold, palladium prices up in Azerbaijan

By Trend









Gold and palladium prices increased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 13, compared to the prices on Nov. 12, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by seven manat to 2,482 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0005 manat and amounted to 28.7 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 12.6 manat and amounted to 1,483 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 30.2 manat to over 2,900 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Nov. 13, 2019 Nov. 12, 2019 Gold XAU 2,482.6120 2,475.5485 Silver XAG 28.7028 28.7033 Platinum XPT 1,483.5050 1,496.1700 Palladium XPD 2,900.8545 2,870.6285