Turkey receives over 6 bcm of Azerbaijani gas

By Azernews





By Leman Mammadova

Azerbaijan's energy resources play an important role in ensuring energy security of neighboring countries.

Turkey imported 6.45 billion cubic meters of gas from Azerbaijan in January-August 2019, Turkey Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA) has said.

In August alone, Azerbaijan delivered 735 million cubic meters of natural gas to Turkey, which is 165 million cubic meters less than in July 2019.

Azerbaijan ranked second in gas supplies to Turkey in August after Russia (1.45 billion cubic meters).

Azerbaijan delivered 808.3 million cubic meters of gas to Turkey in January, 683.2 million – in February, 772.4 million- in March, 724.8 million- in April, 770 million- in May, 650.6 million- in June, 899.9 million- in July and 735 million in August.

Azerbaijani gas exports to Turkey reached 7.5 billion cubic meters in 2018.

Turkey imports natural gas from Azerbaijan via the South Caucasus Pipeline (Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum) and Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP). The South Caucasus Pipeline, commissioned at the end of 2006, is currently supplying Shah Deniz gas to Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey.

TANAP, along with TAP, is a part of Southern Gas Corridor project that envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijani Shah Deniz-2 gas field to European markets. TANAP gas pipeline was put into operation on June 12 2018 in Eskisehir, Turkey. The first gas transportation to Turkey started on 30 June.

So far, about 3 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas via TANAP has been delivered to Turkey. TANAP will transport 2 billion cubic meters in 2019 to Turkey, 4 billion cubic meters in 2020, and 6 billion cubic meters of natural gas will be transported in 2021.