Gold price up in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Gold price increased in Azerbaijan on Oct. 28 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by over 1.16 manat to over 2,556 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by over 0.2 manat to over 30.6 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by over 3.7 manat to almost 1,572 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by over 13.9 manat to almost 3,021 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Oct. 28, 2019 Oct. 25, 2019 Gold XAU 2,556.4090 2,555.2445 Silver XAG 30.6315 30.3522 Platinum XPT 1,571.8200 1,575.6195 Palladium XPD 3,020.9850 3,034.8910

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

($1 = 1.7 manat on Oct. 28)