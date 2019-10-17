Caspian Shipping Company mull co-op with Australian, Chinese companies

By Azernews





By Leman Mammadova

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) regularly modernizes its transportation and oil fleet. In addition to using the capabilities of the local naval industry, the company also cooperates with foreign countries.

This was stated by Rauf Valiyev, Chairman of ASCO, at a meeting with Andrew Tuite, Technical Director of the Australian company Incat Crowther, and David Chen and Yi Giang, representatives of the Chinese company Afai Southern Shipyard (Panyu Guangzhou), on October 15.

Valiyev briefed on the company's activity, projects and plans. “Particular attention is paid to the implementation of quality standards and modern technological advances on vessels that will be acquired and commissioned in the next few years as part of the fleet modernization program.”

“This is very important in terms of competitiveness,” he added.

During a joint presentation, Andrew Tuite and David Chen referred to the issues of cooperation effectiveness, stressing that it is possible to build vessels that meet the ASCO’s requirements in the future.

Incat Crowther is the world's most famous ship design company. So far, more than 430 projects have been designed for various types of aluminum floating vehicles. Designed by Incat Crowther, the ships are known for their reliability, durability and safety.

“Afai Southern Shipyard (Panyu Guangzhou)” is engaged in the construction and repair of ships. The company is the largest exporter of aluminum ships in China.

The cooperation between these two companies began in 2009. As a result of joint cooperation, 10 ships have been prepared so far under 6 projects.

Valiyev is convinced that ASCO's cooperation both with “Afai Southern Shipyard (Panyu Guangzhou)” and “Incat Crowther” would be beneficial.

The representatives of Caspian Marine Service (CMS), an alliance partner of the ASCO, also attended the meeting. During the meeting, the sides also discussed cooperation with these companies to enrich CMS's fleet.

ASCO was established in 2013 by merging Azerbaijan’s two largest fleets - Azerbaijan State Caspian Sea Shipping Company and Caspian Sea ??Oil Fleet of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan.

The company includes specialized fleet, shipyards as well as transport fleet. ASCO tanker fleet holds a leading position in the Caspian basin. The company attaches particular attention to equipping its fleet with new vessels in order to keep its reputation in the field of freight transportations.

ASCO provides transport services related to offshore oil and gas operations within the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) as well as the transshipment of cargoes and passengers.

ASCO and Marine Engineering Bureau established the joint venture Caspian Marine Engineering Bureau in December 2016 for engineering services in the field of maritime transport.








