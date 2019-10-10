UK interested in developing co-op with Azerbaijan in customs sphere

By Trend





The UK is interested in developing cooperation with Azerbaijan in all areas, including customs, UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan James Sharp said at a meeting with chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee, Lieutenant General of the Customs Service Safar Mehdiyev, Trend reports referring to the press service of the committee.

Commenting on the level of existing relations between Azerbaijan and the UK, the ambassador noted that the reforms carried out in Azerbaijan’s customs system and the success achieved made a great impression on him.

The ambassador said that the UK companies operating in Azerbaijan are very pleased with innovations in customs.

Speaking about the importance of experience exchange, Sharp noted that the UK specialists’ training for the application of the Advance Passenger Information (API) and Passenger Name Records (PNR) system planned for next week will become an important step in developing mutual cooperation.

In turn, Mehdiyev also spoke about the experience of using information technology, risk management, an automated management system, emphasizing that innovations in Azerbaijan’s customs system played an important role in improving the efficiency of customs and international trade, as well as in ensuring transparency.

Mehdiyev noted that in the process of expanding bilateral relations, an important task is also assigned to the customs authorities, and the exchange of experience is of great importance for the deepening of their cooperation.