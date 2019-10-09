Over 77 pct of area sown in Autumn plowed

By Trend

Autumn plowing continues in Azerbaijan, and in general, there are plans to plow over 1.096 million hectares in 2019, Trend reports referring to the Agriculture Ministry.

As of Oct. 7, arable land was cultivated on an area of ??over 847,000 hectares, which exceeds the corresponding figure of 2018 by more than 438,000 hectares. Some 77.3 percent of the land allotted for sowing winter crops has been already plowed in Azerbaijan.

In total, 2,355 tractors are used as part of the campaign. Plowing has been completed in Agjabadi, Agstafa, Fizuli, Gobustan, Oguz, Salyan and Yevlakh districts, it is expected that in the coming days plowing will be completed in the Imishli (94.3 percent), Astara (93.9 percent), Khojavand (93.5 percent), Shamkir (91.8 percent), Gabala (91.5 percent) and Sabirabad (90.6 percent) districts.