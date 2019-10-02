Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

|
By Trend
Gold and silver prices have increased in Azerbaijan on Oct. 2 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold increased by 17.1105 manats to 2,509.8120 manats per ounce.
The price of silver increased by 0.3811 manats to 29.2573 manats per ounce.
The price of platinum decreased by 18.122 manats to 1,481.8730 manats per ounce.
The price of palladium decreased in comparison with the previous figure by 48.1015 manats to 2,803.7420 manats per ounce.
Precious metals
Oct. 2, 2019
Oct. 1, 2019
Gold
XAU
2,509.8120
2,492.7015
Silver
XAG
29.2573
28.8762
Platinum
XPT
1,481.8730
1,499.9950
Palladium
XPD
2,803.7420
2,851.8435
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Oct. 2)