Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Gold and silver prices have increased in Azerbaijan on Oct. 2 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 17.1105 manats to 2,509.8120 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.3811 manats to 29.2573 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 18.122 manats to 1,481.8730 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased in comparison with the previous figure by 48.1015 manats to 2,803.7420 manats per ounce.

Precious metals Oct. 2, 2019 Oct. 1, 2019 Gold XAU 2,509.8120 2,492.7015 Silver XAG 29.2573 28.8762 Platinum XPT 1,481.8730 1,499.9950 Palladium XPD 2,803.7420 2,851.8435