Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

Trend:

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 0.4675 manats or 0.02 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,551.7102 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Sept. 9 2,566.5155 Sept. 16 2,557.3185 Sept. 10 2,532.6770 Sept. 17 2,546.7190 Sept. 11 2,534.8020 Sept. 18 2,554.1735 Sept. 12 2,543.2850 Sept. 19 2,542.5540 Sept. 13 2,546.3450 Sept. 20 2,557.7860 Average weekly 2,544.7249 Average weekly 2,551.7102

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.0184 manats or 0.06 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 30.3462 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Sept. 9 31.2270 Sept. 16 30.4011 Sept. 10 30.3433 Sept. 17 30.3331 Sept. 11 30.8195 Sept. 18 30.4854 Sept. 12 30.7867 Sept. 19 30.0919 Sept. 13 30.7047 Sept. 20 30.4195 Average weekly 32.7762 Average weekly 30.3462

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 4.403 manats or 0.3 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,600.2117 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Sept. 9 1,618.3830 Sept. 16 1,620.7800 Sept. 10 1,585.1820 Sept. 17 1,595.5095 Sept. 11 1,593.3250 Sept. 18 1,601.0260 Sept. 12 1,610.4780 Sept. 19 1,581.2295 Sept. 13 1,613.9800 Sept. 20 1,602.5135 Average weekly 1,604.2696 Average weekly 1,600.2117

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 40.3155 manats or 1.5 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,735.7607 manats.