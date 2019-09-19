BTK turning countries of region into important transport, logistics hub

By Trend





The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway is turning the countries of the region into an important transport and logistics center of the Eurasian space, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov said at a meeting with a Georgian delegation led by Georgian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

During the meeting, Gurbanov talked about cooperation between the railways of the two countries, the transport and logistics capabilities of Azerbaijan, and reforms carried out on the national railway. He also informed the guests about the BTK railway corridor, the North-South and South-West transport routes, and the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), emphasizing that strengthening of the work of international corridors is aimed at increasing the transit potential of the participating countries.

The parties discussed the prospects for further cooperation.

Turnava noted that the launch of BTK in October 2017 was a historic event, and now, with using the capabilities of the corridor, goods from China and Central Asian countries are transported to Turkey and back along this route through Azerbaijan and Georgia.

At the meeting, it was decided to further expand bilateral ties in the transport sector.







