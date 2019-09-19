Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Gold and silver prices increased in Azerbaijan on September 18 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 7.4545 manats to 2,554.1735 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.1523 manats to 30.4854 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 5.5165 manats to 1,601.0260 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased in comparison with the previous figure by 24.956 manats to 2,709.5960 manats per ounce.

Precious metals Sept. 18, 2019 Sept. 17, 2019 Gold XAU 2,554.1735 2,546.7190 Silver XAG 30.4854 30.3331 Platinum XPT 1,601.0260 1,595.5095 Palladium XPD 2,709.5960 2,734.5520