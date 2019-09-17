Polish minister: Alat free economic zone likely to promote trade ties with Azerbaijan

By Azernews





By Rasana Gasimova

Azerbaijan and Poland have great prospects to expand cooperation in many spheres. Poland pays particular attention to the development of its economic ties with Azerbaijan.

Recently, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said that the planned creation of a free economic zone (FEZ) in Azerbaijan’s Alat village will promote development of bilateral trade between Poland and Azerbaijan.

“Azerbaijan’s plans for a port development project in Baku seem very promising for our bilateral cooperation. Azerbaijan will become a transportation hub in the region,” the minister told Trend.

Przydacz noted that new potential spheres of trade cooperation between the two countries include agriculture, specifically food products and machinery.

“Realizing the importance of agricultural sector for the diversification of Azerbaijan’s economy, we have sent out invitations to participate in the important international agrifood fairs that are going to be held in Poland over the next few weeks: Agro Show in Bednary and Polagra in Poznan. We have already opened a trade office in Baku. Also, Ministers of Economy of both countries participated in the opening of Azerbaijani Trading House in central Warsaw in December 2018. I firmly believe that both offices will stimulate the further growth of bilateral trade and investment,” Przydacz said.

Przydacz went on to say that the next meeting of the Azerbaijan-Poland Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation is yet to be held.

“It should be organized in Baku and will most probably take place at the end of the year or in the first half of the next year. Bilateral business forum and business negotiations between the companies of the two countries may be held amid this important meeting between the ministers,” he added.

The law “On free economic zone of Alat" was passed in May 2018 and envisages creation of a free zone in the village of Alat near Baku. According to the document, the free zone is created to encourage business activities around the village of Alat, encouraging investment and development. The free zone also covers the territory of the New Baku International Sea Trade Port.

Azerbaijan and Poland have good prospects to expand cooperation in a variety of spheres, including agriculture, industry, ICT, tourism and energy.

Poland-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, headquartered in Warsaw, was established in 2017 upon the initiative of Polish and Azerbaijani entrepreneurs. Its main goal is to support entrepreneurs through consultations and a wide range of services.