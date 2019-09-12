Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Gold and silver prices increased in Azerbaijan on Sept. 12 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 8.483 manats to 2,543.2850 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.0328 manats to 30.7867 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 17.153 manats to 1,610.4780 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased in comparison with the previous figure by 31.45 manats to 2,691.9500 manats per ounce.

Precious metals Sept. 12, 2019 Sept. 11, 2019 Gold XAU 2,543.2850 2,534.8020 Silver XAG 30.7867 30.8195 Platinum XPT 1,610.4780 1,593.3250 Palladium XPD 2,691.9500 2,660.5000

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

($1 = 1.7 AZN on September 12)