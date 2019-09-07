Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

By Trend





Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 11.4495 manats or 0.4 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,603.1114 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Aug. 26 2,622.3435 Sept. 2 2,593.6050 Aug. 27 2,597.4300 Sept. 3 2,591.5140 Aug. 28 2,610.2310 Sept. 4 2,622.0035 Aug. 29 2,623.2105 Sept. 5 2,626.2790 Aug. 30 2,595.1095 Sept. 6 2,582.1555 Average weekly 2,609.6649 Average weekly 2,603.1114

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.2987 manats or 0.9 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 32.0191 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Aug. 26 30.0122 Sept. 2 31.2270 Aug. 27 30.0452 Sept. 3 31.3302 Aug. 28 30.8768 Sept. 4 33.0063 Aug. 29 31.2996 Sept. 5 33.0064 Aug. 30 31.0769 Sept. 6 31.5257 Average weekly 30.6621 Average weekly 32.0191

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 13.7275 manats or 0.8 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,621.8884 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Aug. 26 1,464.8475 Sept. 2 1,595.1015 Aug. 27 1,457.7330 Sept. 3 1,587.4855 Aug. 28 1,478.0650 Sept. 4 1,637.3380 Aug. 29 1,544.2375 Sept. 5 1,680.6880 Aug. 30 1,560.9230 Sept. 6 1,608.8290 Average weekly 1,501.1612 Average weekly 1,621.8884

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 19.5075 manats or 0.7 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,631.2379 manats.