Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan

30 August 2019 [10:47] - TODAY.AZ

Trend:

Gold and silver prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Aug. 30 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The price of gold decreased by 28.101 manats to 2,595.1095 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.2227 manats to 31.0769 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 16.6855 manats to 1,560.9230 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased in comparison with the previous figure by 15.8185 manats to 2,525.9960 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

Aug. 30, 2019

Aug. 29, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,595.1095

2,623.2105

Silver

XAG

31.0769

31.2996

Platinum

XPT

1,560.9230

1,544.2375

Palladium

XPD

2,525.9960

2,510.1775

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Aug. 30)

