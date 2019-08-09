By Trend





Turkish Space Agency intends to cooperate with Azerbaijan in the field of space technologies, said Head of the Agency Serdar Huseyn Yildirim, Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

According to him, Azerbaijan has experience in this field. He noted that the agency also intends to cooperate with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appointed Yildirim as the head of the Turkish Space Agency on August 7, 2019. He also appointed members of the board of the Agency.

Erdogan ratified the law on the establishment of the Turkish Space Agency on December 13, 2018. The agency operates under the Ministry of Industry and Technology, and its headquarters is located in Ankara.

In February 2017, the draft law on the establishment of the National Space Agency was submitted to the Turkish Parliament for consideration. The government of Turkey announced the creation of the National Space Agency for the first time in January 2016.