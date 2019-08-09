Gold price increases in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Gold, platinum and palladium prices increased in Azerbaijan on Aug. 9 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The price of gold increased by 9.2905 manats to 2,560.9395 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.1442 manats to 29.0480 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 1.5725 manats to 1,473.6790 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased in comparison with the previous figure by 4.0885 manats to 2,434.9610 manats per ounce.

Precious metals Aug. 9, 2019 Aug. 8, 2019 Gol XAU 2,560.9395 2,551.6490 Silver XAG 29.0480 29.1922 Platinum XPT 1,473.6790 1,472.1065 Palladium XPD 2,434.9610 2,430.8725

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9). The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates. Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams. (1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Aug. 9)







