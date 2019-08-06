Turkish FM: Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway is "window to Europe" for Asia

By Trend





The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway is a "window to Europe" for Asia, the Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Trend reports via Turkish media.

Cavusoglu noted that the BTK is one of the most important transport projects.

"The BTK will facilitate the process of transporting goods from China to Europe," the minister said.

On October 30, 2017, a solemn ceremony on the occasion of the opening of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway was held at the Baku International Sea Trade Port.

The BTK railway is built on the basis of the Azerbaijani-Georgian-Turkish intergovernmental agreement. At the initial stage, the volume of freight traffic will be at the level of 6.5 million tons of cargo, and up to one million passengers will be transported through this railway.

The BTK can significantly reduce the time of delivery of goods from China to Europe via Azerbaijan, which makes this route especially attractive.