Gold price keeps rising in Azerbaijan

Gold, platinum and palladium prices increased in Azerbaijan on Aug. 6 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The price of gold increased by 16.9065 manats to 2,487.3550 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0553 manats to 27.9458 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 4.4965 manats to 1,455.0470 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased in comparison with the previous figure by 39.865 manats to 2,439.5255 manats per ounce.

Precious metals Aug. 6, 2019 Aug. 5, 2019 Gold XAU 2,487.3550 2,470.4485 Silver XAG 27.9458 28.0011 Platinum XPT 1,455.0470 1,450.5505 Palladium XPD 2,439.5255 2,399.6605