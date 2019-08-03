Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

|
By Trend
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 20.485 manats or 1.01 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,419.6202 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
July 22
2,426.7925
July 29
2,414.4080
July 23
2,408.8065
July 30
2,422.9505
July 24
2,414.3570
July 31
2,429.4190
July 25
2,418.0800
Aug. 1
2,396.4305
July 26
2,406.9025
Aug. 2
2,434.8930
Average weekly
2,414.9877
Average weekly
2,419.6202
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.3201 manats or 1.01 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 27.7827 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
July 22
27.7878
July 29
27.8576
July 23
27.5736
July 30
27.9634
July 24
27.9761
July 31
28.0549
July 25
28.0593
Aug. 1
27.5001
July 26
27.8749
Aug. 2
27.5375
Average weekly
27.8543
Average weekly
27.7827
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 24.5905 manats or 1.66 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,474.7721 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
July 22
1,445.6375
July 29
1,473.6110
July 23
1,436.0580
July 30
1,494.7590
July 24
1,459.9600
July 31
1,493.0930
July 25
1,494.2235
Aug. 1
1,463.3770
July 26
1,472.1575
Aug. 2
1,449.0205
Average weekly
1,461.6073
Average weekly
1,474.7721
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 153.17 manats or 5.89 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,572.423 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
July 22
2,575.9250
July 29
2,599.2405
July 23
2,582.7165
July 30
2,634.8555
July 24
2,587.6295
July 31
2,597.5150
July 25
2,620.9410
Aug. 1
2,584.4335
July 26
2,598.5350
Aug. 2
2,446.0705
Average weekly
2,593,1494
Average weekly
2,572.4230