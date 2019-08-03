Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

By Trend

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate July 22 1.7 July 29 1.7 July 23 1.7 July 30 1.7 July 24 1.7 July 31 1.7 July 25 1.7 Aug. 1 1.7 July 26 1.7 Aug. 2 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA increased by 0.0077 manats or 0.41 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8888 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate July 22 1.9069 July 29 1.8916 July 23 1.9027 July 30 1.8933 July 24 1.8947 July 31 1.8964 July 25 1.8929 Aug. 1 1.8788 July 26 1.8951 Aug. 2 1.8839 Average weekly 1.8985 Average weekly 1.8888

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA increased by 0.0004 manats or 1.5 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0267 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate July 22 0.0270 July 29 0.0268 July 23 0.0270 July 30 0.0268 July 24 0.0269 July 31 0.0268 July 25 0.0269 Aug. 1 0.0267 July 26 0.0269 Aug. 2 0.0264 Average weekly 0.0269 Average weekly 0.0267

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA decreased by 0.0035 percent or 1.15 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.3034 manats.