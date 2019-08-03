Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

|
By Trend
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
July 22
1.7
July 29
1.7
July 23
1.7
July 30
1.7
July 24
1.7
July 31
1.7
July 25
1.7
Aug. 1
1.7
July 26
1.7
Aug. 2
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA increased by 0.0077 manats or 0.41 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8888 manats.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
July 22
1.9069
July 29
1.8916
July 23
1.9027
July 30
1.8933
July 24
1.8947
July 31
1.8964
July 25
1.8929
Aug. 1
1.8788
July 26
1.8951
Aug. 2
1.8839
Average weekly
1.8985
Average weekly
1.8888
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA increased by 0.0004 manats or 1.5 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0267 manats.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
July 22
0.0270
July 29
0.0268
July 23
0.0270
July 30
0.0268
July 24
0.0269
July 31
0.0268
July 25
0.0269
Aug. 1
0.0267
July 26
0.0269
Aug. 2
0.0264
Average weekly
0.0269
Average weekly
0.0267
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA decreased by 0.0035 percent or 1.15 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.3034 manats.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
July 22
0.3002
July 29
0.2999
July 23
0.2989
July 30
0.3028
July 24
0.2973
July 31
0.3057
July 25
0.2977
Aug. 1
0.3050
July 26
0.2981
Aug. 2
0.3034
Average weekly
0.2984
Average weekly
0.3034