Volume of orders received by local exporters revealed

Azerbaijan’s Azexport portal contributes to strengthening the position of local non-oil products in foreign markets as well as facilitating trade procedures for both sides of the trade deals.

Currently, Azexport is working to introduce new products made in Azerbaijan to foreign markets.

In January-June 2019, Azerbaijani producers received orders for the export of goods worth $303.1 million via Azexport portal, Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication said in a message.

The volume of orders received in June alone amounted to $41.3 million.

In general, from January 1, 2017 to July 1, 2019, orders for export of products reached $1.292 billion.

The Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication launched the Azexport.az portal in December 2016.

Azexport.az, integrated with the most popular electronic trading platforms, makes products available to potential buyers from anywhere in the world.

The portal offers entrepreneurs the opportunity to export goods produced in Azerbaijan to traditional and new markets via international e-trading platforms.

The mission of Azexport.az is to provide information about products of Azerbaijani origin and to be a beneficial platform for their sales in foreign and domestic markets.

The Azexport portal continues to introduce auspicious mechanisms to facilitate trade procedures for exporters and buyers.