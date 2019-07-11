Top official: 34 cities and districts of Azerbaijan are self-funded in 2019

By Trend





In 2019, 34 cities and districts of Azerbaijan provide self-financing without receiving subsidies from the center, as stated in an article by Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov titled "Author of reforms which serve sustainable modernization and social welfare" published in the "Azerbaijan" newspaper, Trend reports.

"More than 50 percent of about 1.9 million jobs which were opened over the past 15 years is accounted for the regions, which is a vivid embodiment of the success of the regional policy of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev," said the article.

He noted that the assessment of the state programs on the socio-economic development of the regions implemented in 2004–2018 shows that the special weight of the regions has significantly increased in the country's macroeconomic indicators over the past period.

"The “State Program on the Social and Economic Development of the Regions of Azerbaijan for 2004-2008" dated February 11, 2004, the “State Program on the Social and Economic Development of the Regions of Azerbaijan for 2009-2013” dated April 14, 2009, as well as the “State Program on the Social and Economic Development of the Regions of Azerbaijan for 2014-2018” dated February 27, 2014, approved by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, opened a completely new page in the economic development of the regions, stopped the flow of people from villages to cities, and in particular gave a special impetus to the development of the non-oil sector and entrepreneurship," Mammadov said.

According to the PM, with the acceleration of the development of local businesses, the restoration and expansion of the activities of local industrial and processing enterprises, the creation of new economic and socio-cultural infrastructural facilities, the reduction of poverty, and the opening new jobs, huge success was achieved in the way of raising the living standards of the population.

Mammadov stressed that, despite measures taken in previous years, the difference manifested in the formation of added value made it necessary to adopt the fourth state program, and the “State Program on the Socio-Economic Development of the Regions of Azerbaijan for 2019-2023”, approved by the decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated January 29, 2019, will give a new impetus to the development of the regions in the coming years.

Statistical indicators reaffirm the development and sustainability of the Azerbaijani economy over the past 15 years.

"Over the past period, strategic foreign exchange reserves increased by 27 times, reaching $46.7 billion. Thanks to the implemented measures, the difference between the development of Baku and the country’s cities and districts decreases. Investing over 50 billion manats in regional progress provided a balance in development. Measures conducted by the head of state for the development of entrepreneurship over the past 15 years, are noteworthy for their consistency, efficiency and consistency," Mammadov stressed.