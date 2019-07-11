Demand for Azerbaijani Central Bank’s notes exceeds supply

By Trend





The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction for placement of short-term government bonds of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) for 200 million manats with a maturity of 28 days, Trend reports referring to BSE.

The demand at the auction exceeded the supply by more than four times, as 16 investors filed 22 applications for 939.911 million manats, BSE said.

The cut-off price for competitive bids was set at 99.4966 manats (6.51 percent), the weighted average price was also 99.4787 manats (6.51 percent). The volume of notes placed at the auction amounted to 200 million manats.

The deadline for payment on notes is August 7, 2019.

The short-term notes are an instrument of monetary and credit policy for regulating the money stock in circulation. Only banks can acquire notes.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on July 10)