TODAY.AZ / Business

Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance to auction manat bonds

04 July 2019 [17:44] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


An auction for placement of 15 million manats worth mid-term bonds of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance will be held at Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on July 9, Trend reports referring to BSE.

Some 1.5 million securities at a par value of 100 manats each and a maturity period of 1,092 days will be put up for the auction.

The interest rate will be 9 percent per annum.

The maturity date for the bonds is July 5, 2021.

Interest payments during the circulation period will be made six times.

During the auction, non-competitive bids may account for up to 20 percent of the bond issue.

Azerbaijani investment company PASHA Capital will be the underwriter of the issuance.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on July 4)

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/184157.html

Print version

Views: 195

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also