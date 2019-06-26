Azerbaijani delegation headed by economy minister to visit Switzerland

Trend:

A delegation led by Azerbaijani Minister of Economy, Co-chairman of the joint Azerbaijani-Swiss intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation Shahin Mustafayev will pay an official visit to Switzerland on June 27-29, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

In particular, the 8th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Switzerland intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation will be held in Bern on June 28.

During the meeting, Azerbaijan's Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) and the Swiss Society of Small and Medium Enterprises, as well as the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Switzerland will sign memorandums of cooperation.

The meetings will be held with Swiss officials. The issues on prospects for expanding bilateral ties will be discussed.

The Swiss businessmen will pay a working visit to Azerbaijan in October 2019. One of the main topics of discussions will be the development of bilateral ties in the economic sphere.