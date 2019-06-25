Azerbaijani energy operator creates new department for work with businessmen

By Trend





The Administration for Perspective Development and Work with ASAN Service was abolished at Azerbaijan’s Azerishiq OJSC and the Department of Electronic Control and Work with ASAN Service was established, spokesman for the company Tanriverdi Mustafayev said, Trend reports on June 25.

“Elsevar Rustamli was appointed head of the new department,” he said. "The department will have broader powers, and, along with subscribers, it will work with entrepreneurs involved in small and medium-sized business compared to the administration."