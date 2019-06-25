Prices of precious metals up in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Prices of precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on June 25 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 57.1455 manats to 2,441.2850 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.256 manats to 26.3207 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 4.335 manats to 1,384.9305 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 20.315 manats to 2,599.4700 manats per ounce.

Precious metals June 25, 2019 June 24, 2019 Gold XAU 2,441.2850 2,384.1395 Silver XAG 26.3207 26.0647 Platinum XPT 1,384.9305 1,380.5955 Palladium XPD 2,599.4700 2,579.1550