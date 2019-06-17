Romgaz: IGB offers opportunities for gas flow to Romania from Southern Gas Corridor

By Trend:

The Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), which envisages transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Bulgaria, offers opportunities for gas flow to Romania from Southern Gas Corridor, Romania’s Romgaz company told Trend.

Recalling that in February this year, Romgaz signed the "Letter of Intent" addressed to the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council, expressing interest to analyze opportunity to use the SGC, the company said it follows the opportunities, which will appear after commissioning the SGC.

"IGB offers opportunities to open gas flows to Romania from SGC (TANAP-TAP) through BRUA (Bulgaria-Romania-Hungary-Austria) project. It opens a possible new source of supply for Romgaz and gives it an opportunity to become an important player in the South Eastern Europe," said the company.

Moreover, Romgaz said that together with Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, they are in process to evaluate the prospects and opportunities for both party in exploration and production of gas in the Black Sea.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras earlier said that IGB can further be extended to Serbia and Romania.

IGB is a gas pipeline, which will allow Bulgaria to receive Azerbaijani gas, in particular, the gas produced from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 gas and condensate field. IGB is expected to be connected to TAP via which gas from the Shah Deniz field will be delivered to the European markets.

The initial capacity of IGB will be 3 billion cubic meters of gas.